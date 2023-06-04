Explosions thundered in the Kirovograd, Sumy and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine. This was announced on Sunday, June 4, by the TSN channel in its Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported about the announcement of an air alert throughout Ukraine.

At the moment, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the situation.

Earlier in the evening on June 3, the Ukrainian edition of Suspilne reported on explosions in Dnepropetrovsk (Ukrainian name – Dnipro). An air alert was declared in the region.

On the same day, the Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli reported a series of explosions in the Kharkiv region. There was also an air raid alert. No other data was reported.

The Russian military began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10 last year. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the time, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge. Moscow emphasized that strikes were being carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.