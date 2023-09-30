The Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” reported about explosions in Odessa

Explosions occurred in Odessa, the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua reported this in Telegram-channel.

How clarifies “Mirror of the Week”, air defense systems are operating in the Odessa region. The air force warned of the threat of drone attacks in the Nikolaev and Odessa regions.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert has been declared in these two regions, as well as in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kyiv-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

Earlier on Saturday, September 30, an explosion occurred in the Dnepropetrovsk region. In addition, it became known about explosions in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Zaporozhye. Shortly before this, explosions were also reported in the area of ​​the Yuzhny port in the Odessa region and in the Vinnitsa region.