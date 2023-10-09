The Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” reported about explosions in Odessa

Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” reported about the explosions in Odessa. It is noted that local publics also report the sounds of explosions in different parts of the Odessa region.

Explosions were also heard in the town of Vilkovo, bordering Romania. It is clarified that air defense systems against drones operate in the city and region. In addition, air defense worked in the Nikolaev region.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert was announced in the Odessa, Nikolaev, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions.

On October 7, explosions occurred in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson. On the same day, two explosions were heard in the Nikolaev region. This was announced by the head of the Nikolaev Regional Military Administration (OMA) Vitaly Kim.