“Strana.ua” reported explosions in Mirgorod, Poltava region

Explosions occurred in Mirgorod, Poltava region; according to preliminary information, air defense systems were activated. This was reported by the publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram-channel.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced the tactical activity of Russian aviation, and therefore an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, signals sounded in the Chernihiv, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions. The alarm has now been cleared.

The day before, explosions occurred in the Ukrainian-controlled cities of Zaporozhye and Kherson. An air alert was declared in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Nikolaev, as well as in the Ukrainian-controlled parts of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.