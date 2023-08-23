Yusov, the speaker of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, explained the attacks on Moscow as a psychological impact

Drone attacks on the Moscow City towers are carried out with the aim of psychologically influencing the population of Russia. Target of strikes explained Speaker of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov on the air of the Rada TV channel.

“These actions are multifaceted and affect several processes at once,” Yusov said. He added that they should influence public sentiment and create an informational effect.