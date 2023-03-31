Gumenyuk: a large number of evaders in Ukraine is associated with a decrease in motivational resource

The press secretary of the Ukrainian Defense Forces “South” Natalia Gumenyuk explained that a large number of draft dodgers is associated with a “decrease in the motivational resource” of citizens. Ukrainian edition “Suspilne”published an interview with Gumenyuk, during which issues of mobilization and roundups of recruits were discussed.

“When a full-scale war has been going on for more than a year, when there is an awareness of what kind of invasion they opposed themselves and how difficult it is, what it means to counteract the army of a country that is five times larger than our population, then people’s motivational resource has decreased,” she stressed.

According to her, a large number of Ukrainian citizens were evacuated to regions remote from hostilities and are in no hurry to register with the military registration and enlistment offices. Gumenyuk explained that such actions will help to avoid receiving a summons at the place of residence, but will not save from a personal meeting with the military commissar.

Speaking about the numerous cases of detention of conscripts without the participation of a police squad and raids, the press secretary of the Ukrainian defense forces suggested that residents “start with themselves.”

“Recruiting centers do not aim to kidnap people. Here you need to start with yourself and give an answer whether you have fulfilled the things provided for by law, your obligations, ”she concluded.

On March 30, it was reported that a “registry of draft dodgers” might appear in Ukraine. The representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedor Venislavsky said that a relevant bill is currently being developed. According to him, the law will give military registration and enlistment offices the right to publish the personal data of those liable for military service who ignore subpoenas.