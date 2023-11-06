Chestyakov could have received a gift with explosives from the assistant to the deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Gennady Chestyakov could have received a gift containing an explosive device from the assistant to the deputy commander-in-chief. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the Ukrainian publication Klymenko.time.

As Chestyakov’s wife said, when he opened the gift, an explosion occurred. Presumably, the explosive device was in a gift with a box of alcohol and glasses. As a result of the incident, the assistant commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed, and his 13-year-old son was seriously injured.