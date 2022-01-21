Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform for Life party Ilya Kiva in his Telegramchannel described the reaction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the event of a war with Russia.

In his opinion, the people who are in power and have led the country to a “situation with the threat of starting a war” with the Russian Federation will leave the country. “They will definitely stay on the sidelines or they will leave its borders with their families as the first convenient plane,” Kiva said.

He also doubted that ordinary Ukrainians are also unlikely to find incentives to participate in hostilities. “And for what do you give your life? For land that has already been sold? For a history that has been desecrated? For crowds of Nazis, bred like locusts in Ukraine? For independence? So it has been gone for a long time, ”the politician noted.

Earlier it was reported that the Kyiv City State Administration supported the Defender of Kyiv program, which provides for the allocation of more than 110 million hryvnias (almost four million dollars) to strengthen the city’s defense capability because of the Russian Federation. In addition, it is planned to create a single training center for municipal security forces, including the territorial defense brigade.