Podolyak put forward counter conditions for Moscow on peace talks

Mikhail Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Twitter put forward counter conditions to Moscow for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

In his opinion, the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry is not a realistic scenario, the achievement of peace, as the official believes, is possible only on Kyiv’s terms.

Therefore, only the conditions of Ukraine are realistic. Immediate withdrawal of all troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine. Final recognition of the collapse of the USSR and the full sovereignty of the post-Soviet countries Mikhail Podolyak Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Podolyak pointed to the need to reduce offensive weapons, including extended-range missiles. He also called for an international conference to control Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

The adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office insists on the “extradition of war criminals and authors of the war”, the creation of a demilitarized zone on Russian territory and the payment of legal reparations.

Earlier, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lekke Rasmussen proposed holding a summit on Zelensky’s “peace formula”.

Prior to this, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during her speech at the G7 summit, said that peace talks between Moscow and Kiev on equal terms are unacceptable. “Ukraine most of all wants peace, but, of course, a just peace. Peace talks that equate aggressor and victim must be rejected,” she said.

In November 2022, during an online speech at the G20 summit, Zelensky presented the “peace formula”. It consists of 10 conditions, the fulfillment of which, according to the President, will ensure the solution of the conflict in the country.

Proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry to achieve peace in Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in an interview TASS made proposals to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

The diplomat recalled that Moscow’s approaches remain unchanged, among the goals he named the protection of the inhabitants of Donbass, demilitarization and denazification, and the elimination of threats to Russian security.

We are convinced that a settlement is possible only if the hostilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the supply of Western weapons cease. The new territorial realities that have developed as a result of the realization of the right of peoples to self-determination must be recognized Mikhail Galuzin Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Galuzin stressed that Ukraine needs to return to a neutral non-bloc status, recorded in the 1990 declaration of its state sovereignty, and refuse to join NATO and the European Union (EU).

Reaction to Podolyak’s statement in Russia

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that the statements of Zelensky’s office adviser Mikhail Podolyak were made to please the United States.

So we took it, performed the following procedure, at the same time we would have surrendered everything to America. That is, Russia would simply kneel down, surrender China at the same time, and America would hoist a huge flag over the whole world. Approximately such a picture appears if we implement the proposal of this comrade Alexey Chepa First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin accused the United States of dragging out the conflict in Ukraine as much as possible and striving to make it even more bloody.

The diplomat drew attention to the marked expansion in recent months by Washington and its NATO allies of arms supplies to Ukraine, including heavy tanks, strike artillery, and long-range cruise missiles.