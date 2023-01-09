The State Border Service of Ukraine confirmed the death of Yurchik, Chief of Staff of Special Forces, near Soledar

The State Border Service of Ukraine confirmed the death of the chief of staff of the special forces of the department, Colonel Yuriy Yurchik, near the settlement of Soledar. This was reported by the press service of the department in Telegram.

“Today, border guard Yuri Yurchik, who died near Soledar, was taken on his last journey. Yesterday, there was a massive enemy shelling in the direction of Soledar, which claimed the life of Colonel Yuriy Yurchik,” the State Border Service said in a statement. According to the statement of the department, he led the defense at the firing positions near Soledar.

Earlier, the military commander Andrey Rudenko announced the liquidation of Yurchik during an artillery strike by Russian troops. Meanwhile, it became known about the advancement of the fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” in the area of ​​​​the cities of Soledar and Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). As noted, daily military personnel destroy “a huge number of opponents.”

On January 7, it was also reported about the death of Ukrainian powerlifter Andrey Dmitriev in the battles near Artemovsk. The athlete was mortally wounded during the fighting in the Donetsk region. The federation’s page states that he has repeatedly participated in competitions in his homeland and received awards for his achievements.