Advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Gerashchenko complained about the firing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine blindly

In Ukraine, they complained that the troops were shooting “blindly”, without the necessary technology. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic Anton Gerashchenko, reports RIA News.

“HIMARS and heavy artillery is a good first step, but if we don’t have the technology to find and correct targets for artillery strikes, then we will just shoot blindly,” the minister said.