In Ukraine, the spelling of “Russia” with a capital letter was explained by the requirement of the Ministry of Justice

The Minister of Education of Ukraine Oksen Lisovoy said that the department decided to write “Russian Federation” in documents in capital letters due to the requirement of normative design and referred to the Ministry of Justice. He announced this on his Facebook page. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

At the same time, in his opinion, writing “Russian Federation” with a capital letter is a mistake. “Without such an amendment, the Ministry of Justice would not have registered our order, which determines the specifics of the education of Ukrainian schoolchildren who are now abroad,” he said.

Lisovoy added that the Ukrainian authorities allow children who study abroad to study only the “Ukrainian component” in remote classes.

Earlier, the Minister of Education of Ukraine said that conducting lessons in Russian in the country’s schools is contrary to law. Kyiv “is not on the road with the Russian world, so children should not be trained to use the Russian language,” Lisova said.