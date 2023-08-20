Former adviser to Kuchma Soskin urged Ukrainians to demand Zelensky’s resignation

Ukrainians should demand the resignation of President Volodymyr Zelensky after the failure of the troops in the battles against the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. This was stated by the former adviser to the former President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin in his blog on YouTube.

According to him, the head of the Ukrainian state is dangerous. “Something needs to be done with Zelensky, I urge you again: get ready, someone should take the initiative. It is necessary to put forward some conditions for him,” he called on to rebel against Zelensky. According to the expert, Ukraine is on the verge of disaster. He believes that Zelensky is not capable of governing the country during the conflict.

Earlier, ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that the United States intends to eliminate Zelensky and blame Russia for this. According to him, the days of Zelensky’s presidency are numbered. By accusing Moscow of preparing the operation, the West is trying to absolve itself of responsibility in advance, Johnson concluded.