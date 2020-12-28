The chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko called the time frame for returning to normal life after the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, December 28, UNIAN reports.

According to Lyashko, “there is a feeling” that the return to the usual rhythm of life will begin in April 2021. “We will not completely get rid of the anti-epidemic restrictions and such strict quarantines that we are celebrating today,” he added.

In mid-November, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health said that in the first half of 2021, about 4 million citizens will receive a free vaccination against coronavirus. And about. The general director of the Center for Public Health said that the country can receive the first batch of vaccine in mid or late January 2021.

Ukraine is negotiating the supply of vaccines with European countries and China. Kiev refused the Russian drug.