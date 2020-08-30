Compliance with the Minsk agreements, as well as granting a special status to Donbass, is the only option for achieving peace, said Vitold Fokin, deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation in the contact group on resolving the conflict in the region, in an interview with the newspaper “Country”…

Fokin stressed that he fully shares the opinion of the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Leonid Kravchuk, about the need for a compromise.

Fokin added that Kravchuk and he are ready to come to the Donbass for negotiations if they are provided with security guarantees.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for the end of the war in Donbass in 2020. According to him, the second meeting in the “Normandy format” suggests that there is a great chance to end the conflict.

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said earlier that Kiev should temporarily abandon the idea of ​​regaining control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

We add that Ukraine has offered the United States to jointly develop a strategy for the development of Donbass.

The DPR replied to this that Ukraine is under manual external control by the United States and considers this state of affairs a great victory, and the United States is using the country in its own interests.