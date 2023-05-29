Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force: 3-4 squadrons of F-16s are needed for air superiority of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine needs at least 3-4 squadrons of 12-16 F-16 aircraft to gain air superiority in a specific direction. Such an amount named Brigadier General Sergei Golubtsov, Chief of Aviation of the Command of the Air Force (Air Force) of Ukraine, his words are reported by the Ukrainian Pravda (UP) publication.

At the same time, he noted that Kyiv received quite powerful assistance from Western partners, including radar detection stations and anti-aircraft missile systems. In this regard, Golubtsov expressed the opinion that Russia does not have “an advantage in the air as such, tactical or operational.”

The Ukrainian general also commented on how difficult it is to hide fighter jets in the country. According to him, this issue requires an integrated approach, including camouflage and dispersal of aircraft, as well as their movement from one airfield to another.

Earlier, the ex-general of the French Armed Forces, Jean-Bernard Pinatel, said that the supply of fighters will not play a big role, because it will take up to several years to train a competent and professional pilot capable of revealing all the capabilities of this aircraft.

On May 21, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, announced that Western countries had made a positive decision to supply F-16 fighter jets to the republic. He noted that “there are two very intensively discussed issues, as well as on the eve of the creation of a tank coalition.”