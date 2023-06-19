Mikhail Podolyak called the strengthening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the only way to resolve the conflict with Russia

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak on his page in Twitter called the only way to end the conflict with Russia.

In his opinion, this way is “the maximum strengthening of the military potential” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the economic and political isolation of Russia and the return of the territories lost by the republic.

Previously, Podolyak reported that the plan of the Ukrainian authorities is “the most hard way forward” with the murder of the maximum number of Russians. At the same time, an adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine noted that the only possible scenario for the republic was to reach the borders of 1991.