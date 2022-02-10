The leader of the Ukrainian party “Nashi” Yevgeny Muraev on the air of the NASH TV channel named the only alternative to the Minsk agreements. In his opinion, it is a war that will inevitably begin if Kiev finally refuses to fulfill its obligations.

He noted that none of the world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently traveled to Moscow and Kiev and held talks with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, sees no other solution to the conflict than the implementation of the Minsk agreements. . Only the Kiev authorities are constantly trying to draw certain lines, Muraev believes, emphasizing that Zelensky is not able to fulfill these obligations, and therefore is unlikely to live until the end of the presidential term.

“The situation was difficult. Ukraine has signed a document that is unfavorable for itself in the view of those who are now coming out and protesting against the implementation of the Minsk agreements. What the Minsk agreements mean in general is a peaceful settlement. If they are not fulfilled and there is no alternative, then only war remains,” the politician said.

Doctor of Law, Law Professor Leonid Yemets said that at present, all power in Ukraine is concentrated in the hands of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage, who do whatever they please with impunity.