The Ukrainian authorities said that more than seven thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are missing

Over seven thousand servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are reported missing. This number was named by Oleg Kotenko, Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, reports RIA News.

“There is such a figure, it is a little more than seven thousand,” he said. It is specified that according to the statistics of the Ukrainian authorities, more than 60 percent of the missing can be found among prisoners of war.

As noted, the rest are dead fighters who could not be found or identified. In addition, for identification in Ukraine, it is planned to introduce mandatory collection of DNA samples from recruits. Kotenko added that the mass selection of biomaterials could begin by the end of April.

The Ukrainian military was urged to donate DNA samples in July 2022. They had to do this to identify the dead. As reported, on July 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law “On state registration of human genomic information.” It was also noted that the registry will be maintained by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the data will be used to identify criminals, missing and unidentified bodies.