The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 24,000 Ukrainian military personnel were trained in Europe

24,000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have completed military training in Europe. This was announced by Lieutenant General of the Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Naev in Telegramdepartmental channel.

Naev stressed that in this regard, the study of the English language by military personnel, which used to be advisory in nature, should be enshrined at the legislative level.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada of the country, fixing English as the language of international communication in the country. According to the proposal, officials, the military, representatives of law enforcement agencies and emergency services should master English.

On June 26, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union would expand the training of the Ukrainian military beyond the previously stated goal of 30,000 soldiers.