Russian hackers hacked into the archive of the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with data on missing soldiers

It became known the number of dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who were recognized as missing. The corresponding data was received by Russian hackers from the Anarchist Kombatant group, who hacked into the official archive of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Sergei Shaptal, writes Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the publication, data on the dead Ukrainian soldiers were handed over to Shaptal by the personnel center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to information from the corresponding letter, by November 30, 35,382 servicemen were recognized as missing, whose bodies remained on the battlefield.

Most of them served in the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – their personal data took up 667 sheets. The rest of the listed military belonged to the territorial defense (546 sheets), air assault troops (398 sheets), special operations forces (316 sheets) and naval forces (242 sheets).

In early December, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, announced the mistake of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who had previously estimated Ukraine’s losses since the start of the special operation at 100,000 soldiers and officers. According to him, the number of dead military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not exceed 13 thousand people.