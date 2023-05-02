Reuters: Negotiations on a grain deal with the participation of all parties will take place on May 3

Negotiations on the grain deal with the participation of all parties will be held on May 3. This date was named by the agency Reutersciting a Ukrainian source.

“Negotiations on the Black Sea grain export deal with the participation of all parties are scheduled for Wednesday,” the agency said in a statement.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, offered him to extend the grain deal. It is noted that this issue can also be discussed with UN representatives.