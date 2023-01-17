Zelensky’s press secretary: dialogue with Russia is possible on the principles of international law

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov said that Kyiv is ready to seriously consider resuming negotiations with Russia, while respecting the universal principles of international law. His words leads Facts edition.

Ukraine does not refuse negotiations. But Ukraine says that these negotiations should be based on a certain number of principles. Sergei Nikiforov Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine

According to him, we are talking about universal principles of international law, including respect for the UN Charter, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, the rule of law, compensation for damage and guarantees that such a conflict will not occur in the future. Nikiforov added that the principles he listed are basic and suitable for any situation.

“If negotiations are based on these principles, Ukraine, I think, will consider the possibility of such negotiations very, very seriously,” he concluded.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

The process of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was actively held in the spring of 2022, after which it was suspended. The last meeting of the delegations was held in Istanbul on March 29, after which the parties stated the lack of progress in the negotiation process.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would not negotiate with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin held the presidency. However, already at the end of December it became known that Zelensky’s team was preparing a “peace plan” with Russia. According to preliminary data, Kyiv plans to present provisions on the anniversary of the start of the conflict.

In January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready to solve the problem of Ukraine through negotiations, but there were no such prospects. According to him, the achievement of goals by peaceful, political and diplomatic means is a more preferable option for Moscow.

But in conditions when the laws of Ukraine forbid the President of Ukraine to conduct any contacts with us or conduct any dialogue with us, in conditions when Westerners are obviously not inclined to allow Kyiv any flexibility in this matter, to talk about that there are some prospects, currently it is not necessary Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

On January 13, Aleksey Polishchuk, Director of the Second Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, named a variant of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the event of their resumption. He believes that they should be direct and take place without intermediaries.

See also Guard dog 'surrendered' and lay down next to his arrested owners And this would be the best option, because, as practice shows, Western mediators often pursue their own goals and try to influence the course of negotiations, acting not to resolve the conflict, but in their own political and economic interests. Alexey PolishchukDirector of the Second Department of the CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

“Peace Summit”

In January, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said that the “peace summit” proposed by Ukraine was planned to be held at the UN Headquarters on February 24.

Bodnar recalled the “peace plan” put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit. “The security of Ukraine and the region as a whole, food and energy security, the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory,” such issues are raised in the initiatives of the Ukrainian leader, the ambassador specified.

At the same time, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, stressed that the holding of a “peace summit” at the UN initiated by Kyiv would require a decision by the General Assembly of the world organization. He announced the condition on the air of the RT channel.

See also M5S, 9 and 10/3 vote on the new statute. Conte's appeal: "We don't stop" According to the rules, a decision of the General Assembly is required for the summit to be held at the UN, because specific budgetary issues must be resolved Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

Polyansky added that it is not forbidden to call the meeting on the sidelines of the UN a “summit”, but clarified that “one should not wishful thinking.”

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, in turn, noted that Ukraine’s proposal to host a peace summit is nothing more than an attempt by Kyiv to please Western countries.

Nebenzya accused the Ukrainian authorities of trying to play the situation in such a way that “it is Russia that does not want peace.” He believes that such behavior is associated with “uncomfortable questions about where the money allocated to Kyiv goes.”