Reuters: beavers, Ukrainian swamps and mild winter became allies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Beavers turned out to be an unexpected “ally” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the defense of the state border. About this agency Reuters said the representative of the Volyn Territorial Defense Brigade Sergei Khominsky.

He explained that recently, on the border with Belarus, people were not engaged in the destruction of beaver dams, and the territory was actually flooded. Ukrainian swamps and mild winter also made their “contribution”. These factors led to the fact that many areas of the terrain became impassable and the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a “significant tactical advantage.”

In November 2022, Russian soldiers from the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, in an interview with Lenta.ru, described the impact of weather on military operations in the Donbass. The rainy and windy weather leads to impassable mud, in which trucks and even tracked vehicles get stuck, the military said. In particular, several tank tanks got stuck in the black soil and had to be taken in tow and sent for repairs.