The border service of Ukraine caught a man trying to escape from the country in women’s clothes

Employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine caught in the Odessa region a man dressed in women’s clothes in order to escape from the country. The department announced this in Telegram.

The border guards met a woman who wore sunglasses at night. She turned out to be a man who returned to Ukraine before Easter and tried to go abroad again after the holiday. The border guards handed him a summons.

On April 18, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the conductor of the train “Zaporozhye – Przemysl”, who organized the departure of men of military age abroad. He hid them in the ventilation shaft, where they were supposed to be during passport control.

Earlier in Ukraine, they explained the reason for the appearance of a large number of draft dodgers. The press secretary of the Ukrainian Defense Forces “South” Natalia Gumenyuk explained that this is due to the “decrease in the motivational resource” of citizens due to the fact that hostilities have been going on for more than a year.