The Drive: Ukraine began dismantling cluster munitions for UAV weapons

In Ukraine, they began to dismantle American-made cluster artillery munitions. Submunitions are extracted from them, which are used to arm unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), informs American edition of The Drive.

According to the publication, a video has appeared on social networks showing the Ukrainian military, which cut the M483A1 artillery shell of 155 mm caliber. It carries fragmentation and cumulative cluster submunitions DPICM (Dual-purpose improved conventional munition). The publication suggested that the recording included servicemen of the drone unit assigned to the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Each M483A1 projectile carries 64 M42 submunitions and 24 M46 elements. It is noted that submunitions with a shaped charge can penetrate up to 2.75 inches (almost seven centimeters) of steel homogeneous armor.

Related materials:

In July, a spokesman for the administration of US President Joe Biden said that the United States had already decided to supply cluster munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In March, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, admitted that Kiev had asked Washington to supply Mk 20 cluster aerial bombs in order to be able to destroy armored vehicles with drones.