The head of the GUR Budanov: the nuclear weapons received by Belarus do not threaten Ukraine

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov assessed the threat from the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus. He spoke about this in an interview with Ukrainian TV channel “1+1”.

In his opinion, the risk from the nuclear weapons received by Minsk is zero. “Because this is not a nuclear weapon, but a method of nuclear deterrence, this is a political game. In addition, nuclear bombs for Su-27M aircraft were brought to Belarus, ”said the head of the GUR.