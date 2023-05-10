Zelensky’s office criticizes Borrell’s statement on Western aid to Ukraine

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, criticized the statement of the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell about Western assistance to Kyiv. The corresponding entry was published by the politician on his page in Twitter.

“The cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine absolutely does not mean an “immediate end to the war.” This is a pure oxymoron, ”Podolyak assessed the statement of the Western diplomat.

According to him, the consequence of the termination of military assistance to Kyiv will be an increase in the scale of hostilities, as well as their transfer to other territories.

Earlier on May 10, the head of the foreign policy service of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, said that Ukraine would surrender in a few days if the supply of military equipment by Western countries was stopped. The military conflict, according to the EU representative, will end immediately, but peace will not meet the interests of the Western community.

Borrell also concluded that the conflict in Ukraine exposed the West’s existing divisions with other parts of the world. “There is a risk that these differences will grow and turn into a significant gap,” admitted the head of the European foreign service.