The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack in some directions of the front

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are moving to offensive operations in some areas. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of the country Anna Malyar in her Telegram-channel.

“A defensive operation contains everything, including counteroffensive actions. Therefore, in some areas we are moving to offensive actions, ”the publication says. Malyar added that the Artyomovsk direction remains the epicenter of hostilities.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refused to recognize the start of the counteroffensive. On June 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the failure of an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the Yuzhno-Donets direction.

Later, the department clarified that the Ukrainian army involved six mechanized and two tank battalions. The units of the Eastern Group of Forces with the help of aviation and artillery in the areas of the settlements of Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye region inflicted significant losses on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.