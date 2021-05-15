Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov announced the creation of cyber troops in the country. It is reported by “Interfax-Ukraine”.

According to him, during the closed meeting of the NSDC, the issue of cybersecurity and the approval of the cybersecurity strategy of Ukraine was raised, and in the near future, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may sign a corresponding decree. The decision to create a cyber troop was unanimously supported by all 21 members of the Council, he said.

For the first time, the creation of cyber troops in Ukraine was thought of in February 2018. The head of the National Security and Defense Council at the time, Alexander Turchinov, said that “modern war is impossible without cyber defense. One of the issues that we have recently considered is the creation of cyber troops in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our task is to protect the country, ”he said.

Also in 2018, the first IT company appeared in Belarus. It was formed on the basis of the country’s Military Academy, which, in particular, is engaged in the modeling of military operations, the development of automated control systems and radar. “The tasks of the servicemen of the new unit will be directly related to programming,” the Defense Ministry said at the time.