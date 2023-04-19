The spring flood that has begun threatens Ukraine with significant losses and a shortage of early vegetables and berries. This was reported by the Ukrainian edition of “Strana.ua”.

“There is a record high water in Ukraine. The country is literally flooded, ”the article says.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, this year the water level in the rivers was almost a meter higher than last year, while the winter flood was replaced by the spring flood.

“This kind of thing happens once every ten years. So, the spring of 2013 was also marked by high water content, ”the agency’s official Telegram channel says.

The publication highlights a possible problem with the harvest due to floods. According to the State Emergency Service (GSChS), more than 9,000 hectares of agricultural land have been flooded. The harvest of early vegetables and berries in the affected regions is also under threat. According to experts, due to a shortage of products in local markets, prices may rise up to 10-15%.

As Strana.ua notes, hundreds of millions of hryvnias will be needed to eliminate the consequences of flooding. Damage from past severe floods was estimated at 50–150 million hryvnias (110–330 million rubles) for each region.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) warned that the peak of the flood is still ahead. It is due April 22nd. In the Kyiv region, the maximum inflow of water in the Dnieper is predicted for the second half of April. The authorities are working out an algorithm of actions in case the water rises to critical levels.

Earlier, on April 15, the Kyiv authorities announced that they were preparing to evacuate residents of a number of districts of the city in connection with the rise in water in the Dnieper. The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, stressed that there is no threat yet for apartment buildings and industrial enterprises.

On April 12, it became known that transport links were disrupted in Ukraine in three regions. Passability of transport is difficult in 30 settlements in the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions. Also in the Cherkasy region, several villages were flooded along the Dnieper.