Head of Zelensky’s office Yermak said that Ukraine plans to launch an offensive in Crimea

Kyiv plans to conduct a military campaign for the return of the Crimea. The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the peninsula was announced by Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of the Republic, Vladimir Zelensky, his words are quoted by the publication Politico.

“I am sure that the campaign to return Crimea will take place,” Yermak said.

At the same time, the politician did not name the exact timing of the planned offensive on the peninsula.

In early November, a senior official in Kyiv revealed that the Zelenskiy administration was creating a plan to seize Crimea under the leadership of Tamila Tasheva: she was put in charge of this issue. At the same time, the informant refused to disclose the exact timing of the development of the strategy.

Later, in Crimea, they noted that the capture of the peninsula by Ukraine has the same chances for implementation as the conquest of Mars by Kyiv. According to the co-chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of Crimea Roman Chegrinets, any hints of the seizure of Crimea will be severely suppressed.