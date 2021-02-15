The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine sent to the court the first indictment in the “Maidan case” following the results of a special pre-trial investigation. This was announced on Monday, February 15, by Interfax-Ukraine.

As stated in the RRB, charges were brought against two civilians who were put on the international wanted list. They are wanted for the abduction and torture of Euromaidan participants Igor Lutsenko and Yuri Verbitsky, the murder of Verbitsky, and also for illegal obstruction of meetings and demonstrations.

“The provision by the court of a legal assessment of the actions of the accused in their absence under the procedure of special court proceedings will ensure the implementation of the inevitability of responsibility for the commission of crimes aimed at obstructing the holding of protests in 2013-2014,” the bureau explained.

Euromaidan activists Lutsenko and Verbitsky were abducted on January 21, 2014. Lutsenko, after several hours of beatings, was taken to the forest and thrown there. He managed to survive. Verbitsky was found dead near Kiev.

It is believed that the attack was behind the crime boss Alexei Chebotarev, close to the then Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Vitaly Zakharchenko.

Euromaidan – massive anti-government demonstrations in Kiev and other cities that ended with the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovych. More than 100 people were killed in the clashes between protesters and security officials.