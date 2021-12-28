Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba described a feature of Russian President Vladimir Putin that was important for the negotiations. About this he told RBK-Ukraine.

According to him, if the Russian leader sits down at the table, he tries to get up because of him with an agreement, and then a solution can be sought. In support of his thesis, he cited the experience of the 2019 Paris Summit. In this regard, Kuleba noted that he would like to see Putin personally at the summit of the Normandy Four.

On December 23, Putin, at an annual large press conference, said that Kiev could prepare a new military operation in the Donbass. He recalled that the Ukrainian authorities twice tried to carry out an offensive in Donbass, but this ended in failure for them. “One gets the impression that, perhaps, a third military operation is being prepared, and we are warned in advance – do not interfere, do not protect these people, intervene, you will defend, new sanctions will follow. This is the first option to which we must react, ”Putin said.

The armed conflict in Donbass has been going on for several years. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), which declared independence from Kiev after the change of central government.

They are trying to resolve the crisis with the help of the Minsk Agreements, which were agreed in February 2015 by the leaders of the Normandy Four – a diplomatic group of representatives from Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine to resolve the situation in Donbass.