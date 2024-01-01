“Strana.ua”: in Chernihiv, patrol officers stormed an apartment due to the launch of fireworks

In the Ukrainian city of Chernigov, patrol officers stormed an apartment in which intruders who were launching fireworks were hiding. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Strana.ua”.

According to the publication's sources, the squad left on a signal received from a neighbor, who reported the launch of fireworks from one of the balconies. “They didn’t open the doors to the police in the apartment, so they broke into them,” the newspaper emphasized.

Special police and an investigation team arrived at the scene. They stormed the apartment and found four men there.

On December 31 in Kyiv, unknown people launched fireworks during an air raid, ignoring the ban on fireworks throughout Ukraine. The incident occurred in the Osokorki residential area in the southeast of the Ukrainian capital.