Air raid alert on the night of August 6 sounds in Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine. This is evidenced by the data of the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Sirens sound in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Vinnitsa, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnepropetrovsk regions, as well as in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by the Kiev regime.

It is noted that the air alert in the Ukrainian capital was announced at 1:04 local time (coincides with Moscow time).

In addition, the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua, citing local publics, reported explosions in Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky region.

There were no official comments from the relevant departments and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

On the eve it was reported that more than ten explosions thundered in the Khmelnytsky region. It is noted that most of the explosions occurred near the military airfield, which is located near the town of Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnytsky region. In turn, Vladimir Rogov, head of the “We are together with Russia” movement, noted that there is an air base in that place, from which Su-24M front-line bombers take off, striking with Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Earlier that day, the Ukrainian media also reported explosions not only in Khmelnitsky, but also in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Russian military personnel began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10 last year. As the head of state Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The start of its holding was announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.