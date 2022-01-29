More than 37 thousand cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine over the past day. This was announced on January 29 by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

Thus, for the third day in a row, the country has seen record-breaking incidence rates since the start of the pandemic.

“During the day on January 28 in Ukraine: 37,351 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded (including 5,341 children, 806 health workers); 78,564 people were vaccinated against COVID-19,” the Ministry of Health informed on its Telegram channel.

The number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus amounted to 3340 people, 7163 people recovered per day. 149 people have died from the consequences of the infection over the past day in Ukraine.

Over the entire period of the pandemic in Ukraine, 4,017,961 cases of infection have been registered.

On January 20, the head of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Lyashko, announced the start of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. According to the minister, the most difficult situation with coronavirus is observed in the western part of Ukraine.

At the end of December, the head of the Lviv Institute of Cell Biology of the National Academy of Sciences, Academician Andrey Sibirny, said that the lack of interest of the Ukrainian authorities in developing their own vaccine against coronavirus infection forced scientists to stop work on it.

According to the academician, the problem of funding also played a role: one of the stages of the study had to be carried out in Poland, since Ukrainian laboratories do not have the necessary resources.