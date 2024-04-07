The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Budanov, called the accusations of Kyiv’s involvement in terrorist attacks absurd.

Any accusations against Ukraine about its involvement in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall are absolutely absurd. About it stated in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

In particular, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate noted that investigators do not have any evidence linking the perpetrators of the attack to Kiev. In his opinion, in this way the Kremlin is trying to further consolidate hatred of Ukraine on Russian territory. Assessing the number of Russians who support the special military operation, Budanov called the share at 70 percent.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate also stated that the Ukrainian authorities have nothing to do with organizing explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

“I am more than sure that none of the officials in Ukraine could have anything to do with this. And I know for sure that such orders were not given to any service,” Budanov concluded.

Earlier, Budanov admitted that the Crimean Bridge is well guarded and defended. At the same time, he noted that his colleagues from the Main Intelligence Directorate are working on this issue, thus hinting at the possibility of new attacks on the structure.