“Strana.ua”: A military vehicle was set on fire in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of Ukraine

In Ukraine, a car belonging to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was burned again. As reported by Telegram– channel of the publication “Strana.ua”, the incident occurred in the city of Kalush (Ivano-Frankivsk region).

“The incident occurred at about 03:00 near an apartment building. A Jeep was set on fire there. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes, no one was hurt, and the car burned completely,” the publication quotes its source in law enforcement agencies as saying.

The security officer also told journalists that over the past week, three soldiers suspected of setting fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles had been detained.

Earlier in Odessa, two cars of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were also burned by unknown persons. The incident occurred on Radostnaya Street in the south of the city, no other details were given.