Human rights activist: in Ukraine, a teenager was given 10 years in prison for allegedly helping the Russian military

In Ukraine, a teenager who, according to the accusations of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), allegedly provided assistance to the Russian military, was sentenced to ten years in prison. This was stated by the vice-president of the Russian division of the International Committee for the Protection of Human Rights, Ivan Melnikov, reports RIA News.

“We have learned that a court in Ukraine sentenced Vladimir Markin, born on October 2, 2005, to ten years in prison on absolutely absurd grounds,” the human rights activist said.

According to him, the child was detained in Artemovsk. Initially, he was accused of transmitting information about the location of Ukrainian military formations in wartime conditions, and then the article was reclassified as “providing assistance in combat operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Melnikov said that under arrest, the teenager was often in torture conditions, was repeatedly subjected to physical and moral pressure. The human rights activist turned to the Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova with a request to look into this situation and help organize the exchange.

He also called for measures to be taken to exchange other civilians, including clergy. According to the human rights activist, at least two more teenagers, a boy and a girl, have been arrested in Ukraine.

