In the city of Dnipro, a conscript soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine shot his colleagues. About it informs press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic.

According to the department, the incident occurred on the territory of the Yuzhmash plant. On January 27, at 03:40, a soldier took a Kalashnikov assault rifle and cartridges for it in the armory, after which he opened fire in the guardroom.

As a result of the incident, five people were killed and five more were injured. The Siren plan was introduced in the city.

In September 2021, Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Vitaliy Vinnik was sentenced to five years in prison for the murder of a colleague. The reason for this act was a video from the shooting, which the deceased published in the spring of 2017 on his Instagram page.