“Strana.ua”: in Odessa, a policeman saved a man from a forceful mobilization on the street

In Odessa, a police officer saved a man from a forceful mobilization by employees of the territorial recruitment center (TRC, the equivalent of a military registration and enlistment office in Ukraine). About this reports Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua”.

The published footage shows the TCC workers dragging the man along the ground, after which a police officer intervenes, presumably asking them to stop. The man took advantage of the fact that the military registration and enlistment office employees had moved away from him and ran away.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Dmitry Lazutkin, announced an increase in the pace of mobilization in the country after the law on its tightening came into force. At the same time, he pointed out the need not to slow down the pace of conscription of new people to the front.