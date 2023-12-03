The petition to mobilize Ukrainian deputies and officials on Sunday, December 3, received the required 25 thousand votes. Now the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky must consider it.

The appeal calls for consideration of “urgent draft laws that contribute to the fair mobilization of citizens <...>, in particular deputies and civil servants of Ukraine.”

The petition was registered on the website of the head of state on September 5. As he writes “Gazeta.Ru”its author was Verkhovna Rada deputy, former member of the Servant of the People party Alexander Dubinsky, who is now in a pre-trial detention center on suspicion of high treason.

As Dubinsky pointed out in the text of the petition, the current rules according to which government officials and deputies can avoid mobilization “have a negative impact on social tension” and violate the equality of citizens before the Constitution.

Earlier, on December 1, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Roman Svitan proposed sending Ukrainian officials to the front, since the country lacks military personnel. He noted that in the Armed Forces of Ukraine only 1% of civil servants perform combat missions, and expressed confidence that the conscription of several hundred thousand officials will not in any way affect the work of the state apparatus, since in the current number they are not needed there.

Prior to this, on November 24, the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Roman Kostenko, said that the mobilization of Ukrainians into the ranks of the country’s Armed Forces had failed. He noted that if the Ukrainian authorities fail to change the situation in the near future, the country will face “big problems.”

Also that day, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the republican authorities planned to present him with a “new comprehensive mobilization plan.” However, the Ukrainian leader did not name the exact number of Ukrainian citizens expected to be mobilized.

Moreover, earlier, on November 13, The Economist, citing American officials, reported that, according to Washington, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the conflict with Russia amount to 190 thousand killed and wounded. Before this, on November 8, The New York Times wrote that Ukraine is trying to attract an increasing number of women into the country’s army, which indicates huge losses among military personnel.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.