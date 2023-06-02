A petition has appeared in Ukraine demanding to temporarily remove Klitschko from the post of mayor of Kyiv

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, was accused of “flagrant irresponsibility” and demanded to be temporarily removed from his post. Relevant petition appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine.

The author of the petition demands to remove the head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) for the duration of the investigation related to the unsatisfactory work of Kyiv bomb shelters.

“Given the fact that the entire administrative vertical of the Kiev authorities is subordinate to the chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, they are responsible for ensuring the life of the city and civil protection of the population, I ask you to remove the head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitaliy Vladimirovich Klitschko from his duties as chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration for the period of pre-trial investigation by law enforcement agencies” , says the text of the petition.

Earlier in Kyiv, a polyclinic guard was arrested for failing to open a bomb shelter during an air raid. According to local residents, the man constantly neglected his work.