In the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, an employee of the military registration and enlistment office came to take revenge on a colleague from his previous job for being fired and was detained by him. This was reported on December 9 in the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua.

“A new scandal with military commissars in Transcarpathia. A video appeared on social networks where a man in civilian clothes tied up a military man, sat on top of him and called the police,” it is specified there.

According to journalists, the participants in the video previously worked together in another organization, from which one of them was fired for drug use. Subsequently, he got a job at the Mukachevo Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC). Finding himself near his former place of work, the serviceman decided to take revenge and tried to stab his ex-colleague, but he failed.

It turned out that during the attempted attack, the military registration and enlistment office employee was again under the influence of narcotic substances. Criminal proceedings have been opened against him, the publication clarifies.

Earlier that day, footage of a raid by Ukrainian military commissars on the Kosino health complex in the village of Koson, Transcarpathian region, was published. The video, published by the same publication, shows how the military pulled half-naked people out of saunas and massage rooms. The incident occurred on December 7. Dozens of people in military uniform and balaclavas with machine guns burst into the territory of the sanatorium to hand out summonses to the men. In this case, several people were injured, and a number of people were taken away in an unknown direction.

Before this, on December 6, a captured marine of the 36th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Roman Vertovo, spoke about the military registration and enlistment office for forcibly mobilized Ukrainians on the territory of Odessa. According to him, on the territory of the institution, those mobilized are actually kept in prison conditions behind barbed wire, and lawyers are also not allowed there.

On December 3, in Kyiv, near the city administration, another rally was held demanding the return home of conscripts and conscripts who have been at the front since the beginning of the conflict. Relatives of prisoners of war also demanded that the prisoner exchange be resumed. In addition, on the same day in Ukraine, a petition to mobilize Ukrainian deputies and officials received the required 25 thousand votes, which should then be considered by the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.

Martial law has been in force in Ukraine since February 2022, at the same time Zelensky signed a law on the general mobilization of citizens, according to which men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country. This summer, the country’s authorities expanded the list of citizens subject to mobilization.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.