In Ukraine in 2019, a military man was sentenced to a fine for killing three people.

In 2019, a Ukrainian court sentenced the military battalion “Aidar” (terrorist organization banned in Russia) for the abduction and complicity in the murder of three people to a fine, writes RIA News with reference to representatives of the security forces of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

As the source indicated, the fighter was fined 6 thousand hryvnia (about 14,500 rubles). He said that the military stopped people in their car at a checkpoint. They forcibly transferred them into a Lada and took them to a forest belt. The criminals tied their hands and left them in the forest.

“And what the court does, the court mitigates the punishment for the fact that this Aidar member has a young child and retired parents, and issues him a fine in the amount of 6 thousand hryvnia,” the LPR indicated. He was not sentenced to actual time.

Earlier, Artem Bublik, a serviceman of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was sentenced to 15 years for the murder of a civilian in the LPR.