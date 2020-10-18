In Ukrainian Nikolaev, as a result of a family quarrel, a husband shot his wife in the head with a traumatic pistol, she was hospitalized in serious condition, reports TSN on October 17.

It is noted that the husband himself called the ambulance team, but later refused to allow doctors to approach the victim. It was possible to help the woman after police officers arrived at the scene.

“The man was holding an object that looked like a weapon. The patrolmen used physical means and handcuffed him. The victim was handed over to the ambulance doctors, ”said Vitaly Dushko, a spokesman for the local police.

Later, the woman was operated on, she continues to be in intensive care in serious condition, but her life is not in danger.

The incident took place in a hostel, and the neighbors admitted that they had not heard the shot. According to them, the couple looked prosperous, but the reason for their dissatisfaction could be the woman’s departure to work abroad. This, as the neighbors noted, did not like her husband, and he started drinking.

One of the eyewitnesses said that he heard a man explaining to law enforcement officers that he only wanted to frighten his wife with a pistol and shot him by accident.

