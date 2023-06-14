Ex-Judge of the District Court of Kyiv Chaus was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of bribery

Former judge of the Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of taking a bribe, reports RIA News.

The verdict was passed by a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) of Ukraine, the decision of the court itself has not entered into force and can be appealed.

Chaus was accused of taking a bribe back in 2016, but they could not be arrested due to the immunity of the judge. Shortly thereafter, he fled to Moldavia.

In 2021, in Chisinau, he was kidnapped by Ukrainian special services in a car with diplomatic plates and taken to court.