Speaker of the “South” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Gumenyuk announced a fire in a warehouse in the Nikolaev region

In the Nikolaev region, after explosions, a fire occurred in a warehouse. This was stated by the speaker of the operational command “South” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Natalya Gumenyuk, on the air of the Rada TV channel, reports TASS.

“In the Nikolaev region (…) a fire broke out in a warehouse. (…) The fire was extinguished fairly quickly,” she said.

Earlier it became known about explosions in the suburbs of Dnepropetrovsk. As noted, the Ukrainian authorities announced an air raid alert in the city and the Dnepropetrovsk region. Also, warning signals had previously sounded in the Cherkasy, Vinnitsa and Kirovograd regions of Ukraine.