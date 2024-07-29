“Strana”: Drunk prison warden opens fire at service station near Uman

A drunken prison warden near the city of Uman in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine opened fire at a service station, the publication writes «Strana.ua».

“During the conversation, the official did not like the answers of the station employee and began to threaten him with a weapon. First, he pulled out a pistol and put it to his opponent’s stomach, and then shot at the wall,” the publication reports, citing a statement from the State Bureau of Investigation.

It is noted that the official was charged with hooliganism with a threat of imprisonment for up to seven years; the issue of taking him into custody is being decided.

